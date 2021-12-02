Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the October 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Keyence stock opened at $617.50 on Thursday. Keyence has a 12 month low of $437.00 and a 12 month high of $711.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.14.

KYCCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keyence from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

