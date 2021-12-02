keyTango (TANGO) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. keyTango has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $16,874.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, keyTango has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00240813 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00087093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About keyTango

keyTango is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,379,924 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

