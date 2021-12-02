KickToken [old] (KICK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $859.00

KickToken [old] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. KickToken [old] has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $859.00 worth of KickToken [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken [old] has traded up 8,766% against the US dollar. One KickToken [old] coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00235459 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00086415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KickToken [old] Coin Profile

KickToken [old] (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [old]’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,678,694,205 coins. KickToken [old]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

