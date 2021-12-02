Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KINS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KINS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

