Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

ETR SKB opened at €29.40 ($33.41) on Wednesday. Koenig & Bauer has a twelve month low of €21.50 ($24.43) and a twelve month high of €32.65 ($37.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $485.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.41.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.