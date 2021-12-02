Komodo (KMD) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001688 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $123.94 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.67 or 0.00387725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.91 or 0.00180809 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00095569 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000154 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001047 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,984,682 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

