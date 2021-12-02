Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.1% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 55,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

