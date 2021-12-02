Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of ROM opened at $119.72 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.69.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

