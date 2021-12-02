Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $89,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,599,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after buying an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,111,000 after buying an additional 84,894 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,930,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,004,000 after buying an additional 96,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,216,000 after buying an additional 472,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

NYSE:WRB opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

