Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $99,000 in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVA opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

