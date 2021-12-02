Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $80,000 Investment in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFEQ. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the second quarter valued at $195,000.

LFEQ opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

