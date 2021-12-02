Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYHG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $70.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.