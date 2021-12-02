Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,004 First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 37.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $43.71 on Thursday. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $562.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

