Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,613,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

STWD stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

