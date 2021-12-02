Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading Up 6.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 5,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,475,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Specifically, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 225,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 209,084 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,890.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,407,862 shares of company stock valued at $35,696,041.

DNUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

