Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $96.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

