K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.96

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €15.96 ($18.14) and last traded at €15.50 ($17.61), with a volume of 1091680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.38 ($17.48).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDF shares. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($15.85) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($9.77) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.99 ($14.76).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.41 and a 200 day moving average of €12.70.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.