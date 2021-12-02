Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down to $13.35

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $12.75. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 1,825 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

The stock has a market cap of $893.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

