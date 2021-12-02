Kuverit Market Cap Reaches $266,642.73 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $266,642.73 and $20.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kuverit has traded up 53.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00239510 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00086922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,636,935,493 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

