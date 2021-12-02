La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang Sells 193,403 Shares

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $3.59 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

