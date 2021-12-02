Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s previous close.

DHX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $253.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.50, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.30.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 35,848 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 243,834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

