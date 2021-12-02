Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report sales of $56.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $56.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $225.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $228.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $227.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

LKFN opened at $71.20 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 148.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 796.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.