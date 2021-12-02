Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.01

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 13520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $650.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 17.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 119.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.