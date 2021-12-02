Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.040-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.360 EPS.
Shares of LE traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,774. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $645.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.71. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lands’ End by 463.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 67.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.