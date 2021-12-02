Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.040-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.360 EPS.

Shares of LE traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,774. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $645.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.71. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lands’ End by 463.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 67.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

