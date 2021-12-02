LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.50 ($81.25).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €53.68 ($61.00) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($76.57). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

