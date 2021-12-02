Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.81

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.81 and traded as low as $28.89. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCDF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

