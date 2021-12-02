Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $771.83

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 771.83 ($10.08) and traded as low as GBX 760.99 ($9.94). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 773 ($10.10), with a volume of 114,533 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 771.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £950.13 million and a PE ratio of 3.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

