LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.14 and last traded at $35.14. 9,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 13,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,466 shares during the period. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF comprises 5.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 29.75% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF worth $32,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.