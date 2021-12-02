LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €153.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($173.86) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.60 ($183.64) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €144.15 ($163.80).

LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($111.93). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €127.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €127.29.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

