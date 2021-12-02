Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,363 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 467,295 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $8,897,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 102.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 146,617 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $1,609,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $2,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

