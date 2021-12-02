Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,775 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,956,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,133,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,043,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 110.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.07 and a 200-day moving average of $126.51.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

