Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Holdings Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMND. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300 in the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lemonade stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.66. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

