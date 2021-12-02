Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.44 and last traded at $47.73. 20,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,308,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 39.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lemonade by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,511,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth $56,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.