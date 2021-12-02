Lendefi (LDFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.57 Million

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Lendefi has a market cap of $1.57 million and $124,374.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00063434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00095191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.41 or 0.07858220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,937.41 or 0.99974394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021188 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

