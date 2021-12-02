Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director Sells $191,706.00 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lennox International stock opened at $301.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.14.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Lennox International by 16.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lennox International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 14.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 18.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.71.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

