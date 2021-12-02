Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Up 4.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.14. 128,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,049,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of -219.38 and a beta of 2.22.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

