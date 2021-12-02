Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.48. 395,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,265,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Several brokerages have commented on LI. Nomura began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after buying an additional 3,137,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,809 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Li Auto by 61.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 72.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Li Auto by 141.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

