Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 9,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $27,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,094,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,112,469 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 73,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,502. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.84. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

