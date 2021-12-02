Life Storage, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

LSI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.63.

LSI stock opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $139.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $82,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 121.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

