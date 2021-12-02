Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Truist Securities

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSI. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

Shares of LSI traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,535. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $139.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Life Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Life Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

