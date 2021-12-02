Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $133.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Life Storage by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after acquiring an additional 301,014 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

