Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.92 and last traded at $159.46. Approximately 824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 134,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.24.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average is $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

