Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.26 million.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Limelight Networks by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Limelight Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.