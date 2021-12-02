Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

LMNL stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 654.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.21%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

