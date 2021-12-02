Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the October 31st total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $194.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

