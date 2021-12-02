Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,212. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 23.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,028,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $3,142,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 92.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

