Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,331 ($30.45) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,965 ($25.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 2,268.80 ($29.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,179.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,994.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Liontrust Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,560.05 ($33.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Quintin Price purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($28.09) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($61,797.75).

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

