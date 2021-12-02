Liontrust Asset Management PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 22 (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON LIO opened at GBX 2,301.04 ($30.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68. Liontrust Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,560.05 ($33.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,179.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,994.63.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Quintin Price bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($28.09) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($61,797.75).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,965 ($25.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,331 ($30.45) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

