Liquity Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $109.94 million and $1.18 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.39 or 0.00014841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00063771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00071131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00094722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.13 or 0.08038290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,784.25 or 1.00492179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021439 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,109,873 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

