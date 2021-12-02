Lisa G. Trimberger Purchases 5,000 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $23.91.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 47.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 3,557.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 159,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 167.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.