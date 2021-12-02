Lisa G. Trimberger Purchases 5,000 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $23.91.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 47.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 3,557.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 159,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 167.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.